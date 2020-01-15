Weather Now: Nice Weather Today; Windy, Colder Next 2 Days

Live Now
Today will be the pick of the week! The next couple of days will feature rain, wind and cold…then we’ll see a winter storm arrive over the weekend. Bottomline, enjoy today’s quiet and pleasant weather.

Any morning clouds/fog will give way to sunshine. Temperatures today will rise in the upper 40s to around 50 with sunshine.

Dry skies will continue through the afternoon….

…and through the evening commute.

The rest of the evening will be quiet and dry, but we’ll be watching those showers in the Ohio River Valley around 6pm…they’re coming our way and are expected to arrive after midnight.

Areas north of Providence may find some sleet pellets mixing in, but we’re expecting mainly rain late tonight

That’s where we’ll start our Thursday…with rain showers in the area. They won’t be around all day, however.

Expect partly sunny skies with increasing winds and dropping temperatures Thursday.

Winds could be gusting between 30 and 40mph Thursday afternoon and evening.

Those winds will be bringing in some much colder air…highs Friday will only be in the 20s and wind chills will be in the single digits, at times.

Then we turn our attention to the weekend. Snow may develop Saturday afternoon and continue into the evening before mixing and changing to rain at night. Some small accumulations are possible before that changeover….stay tuned!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

