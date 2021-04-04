Weather Now: Nice Weather into Monday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hope you had a nice Sunday…the weather certainly was in our favor with wall-to-wall sunshine and high temperatures in the 50s to around 60. With a land breeze, even coastal communities were pretty mild.

Tonight, expect mainly clear skies with some extra clouds late in the night. Lows will be milder than this morning…in the low to mid 40s.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

We’re watching that spiraling area of clouds and rain to our east for Monday into Tuesday. Occasionally, some clouds will pivot into our area, but we should stay dry.

A better chance of clouds will be over eastern Massachusetts, while Rhode Island and areas north and west will be much brighter.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

It’ll be mild again on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams