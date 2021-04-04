Weather Now: Nice Weather into Monday

Hope you had a nice Sunday…the weather certainly was in our favor with wall-to-wall sunshine and high temperatures in the 50s to around 60. With a land breeze, even coastal communities were pretty mild.

Tonight, expect mainly clear skies with some extra clouds late in the night. Lows will be milder than this morning…in the low to mid 40s.

We’re watching that spiraling area of clouds and rain to our east for Monday into Tuesday. Occasionally, some clouds will pivot into our area, but we should stay dry.

A better chance of clouds will be over eastern Massachusetts, while Rhode Island and areas north and west will be much brighter.

It’ll be mild again on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo