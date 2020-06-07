Weather Now: Nice Stretch of Weather Ahead!

Live Now
What a beauty of a day today! Although there were lots of clouds around, it was a little cooler and much less humid…very pleasant. More nice weather is ahead!

While there could be a stray shower this evening, most of the night will be dry with clearing skies. Lows in the mid 50s.

Monday will be just about perfect! Expect lots of sunshine across Southeast New England.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with low humidity. Winds will generally from the northwest, but afternoon sea breezes will likely develop, keeping the coastline a little cooler.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

