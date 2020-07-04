Weather Now: Nice Evening; Isolated Storms Sunday

Happy Independence Day! What a beauty of a day here in Southern New England! We’ll have quiet weather this evening, but some isolated storms are possible Sunday.

This evening, expect mainly clear skies with temperatures falling back through the 70s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

Skies will remain clear through the evening and the night.

Sunday will start with a blend of clouds and sun and dry conditions.

Some patchy fog is possible in the morning along the coast with light southerly winds. Any fog should lift, making for some good beach weather.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

During the afternoon (after 2pm), there is the chance for some isolated showers and t’storms. Not everyone will see one. In fact, most places will stay dry, but a shower or t’storm will be possible, mainly away from the south coast.

Highs Sunday will be in the low 80s with a tad more humidity.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo