Weather Now: Nice, Comfortable Weather to Start the Week

Such beautiful weather today! It’ll continue, too, into the start of the work/school week.

Tonight, temperatures will be falling through the 70s and 60s this evening with overnight lows in the 50s.

In Foxboro tonight, right after the Patriots unveil their latest Super Bowl Championship banner, the temperature at game time will be around 65 with partly cloudy skies…nice night! You’ll probably want to bring along a jacket if you’re going to the game.

High pressure in central Canada will be building into New England overnight, setting us up for a nice stretch of weather.

Expect partly cloudy skies this evening.

It’ll be dry to start to the day on Monday. Kids at the bus stops may want a light jacket/sweatshirt as it will be a little cool.

We’ll stay dry through the day on Monday. Northeast winds will keep us cool and we may find some extra clouds around at times.

Highs Monday afternoon will be in the low 70s.

Enjoy! The weather looks just as nice on Tuesday.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo