Weather Now: Nice again today, but with extra clouds

Good Morning and happy Sunday! We’re starting off the day once again on the chilly side but not as cool as we started off our Saturday morning.

Peachy keen sunrise in Newport and North Kingstown. Beautiful start to the day! pic.twitter.com/sUlT9CjXmM — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) August 1, 2021

Hopefully, you had a chance to get outside and enjoy the sunshine because we are once again tracking the chance for some storms.

Throughout the afternoon today, we’re going to see more clouds develop and push into the region followed by more chances for some storms this evening. Highs will be topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s much closer to those normals for the first day of August.

Nice beach weather again today despite increasing clouds. By noon we should still be dry but the cloud coverage will be steadily increasing.

Late in the afternoon, we’ll ramp up that cloud coverage, and a few early scattered showers may be possible but the heavy rain and better storm chances hold off until the overnight hours.

Overall the second half of your weekend will be pleasant with a sunny start followed by some increasing clouds throughout the afternoon.

Our best chance for heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder will be overnight from about 11 pm through 1 am Monday morning. Don’t forget, you can track the showers yourself by using the interactive radar on the Pinpoint Weather 12 app.

There will be extra clouds around this evening, but there will be another good pass of the International Space Station to see. Hopefully there will be enough breaks in the clouds to see it.

By Monday morning the rain chances begin to taper off and we’ll start the new week off with some sunshine.

Throughout the day Monday, we’ll see lots of sunshine along with a few scattered clouds. Highs will be back up into the 80s across the region making things feel more summer-like for the start of August.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo