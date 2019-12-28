Weather Now: Mostly Dry Weekend…Rain Storm Arrives Sunday Night

Temperatures will be quite mild for the time of year today with highs getting into the upper 40s and lower 50s in the afternoon.

Skies here in the Northeast will remain dry, but we are monitoring a storm system moving out of the Rockies into the middle of the country. Our weather will remain quiet through the daylight hours of the weekend however.

Tonight, expect dry skies with a blend of clouds and stars. It won’t be too cold with lows in the low 30s.

Sunday will be fairly quiet, as well with morning sunshine giving way to clouds.

Despite the increase in clouds tomorrow, we’ll be staying dry.

…and that’s good news if you’re headed to the Pats game in Foxboro. The Dolphins will be in town for the regular season finale. Expect cool temperatures in the morning for tailgating and a game time temp of 42.

We’ll see some rain showers develop after 8pm Sunday evening.

We may actually see some sleet and freezing rain Sunday night and early Monday morning.

However, this storm will be 98% rain for us and some of that rain could fall heavily at times on Monday.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo