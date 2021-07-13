Weather Now: Mostly Cloudy, Cool Today

Good morning! Today will be a lot drier but kinda cool. We do have some warmer weather on the way!

Today, we’re going to have a tough time shaking the clouds; as a result, it will be relatively cool today.

With a persistent (light) northeast wind and the cloud cover, highs today will only be in the low 70s.

There could be a spot shower or two here in Southeast New England, especially in the morning, but most of the day will be dry. There certainly could be some splashes of sunshine, but expect more clouds than sun today…even at the beaches.

Tonight, clouds continue to hang out along with some patchy fog….maybe a shower or two….

…and that’s where we start our Wednesday: with lots of clouds and some patchy fog. However, with a change in the wind direction (into the south) we should be a little warmer.

And the afternoon looks a little brighter, but we’ll have to watch for an evening shower or thunderstorm. Most spots will stay dry on Wednesday.

Afternoon highs will be around 80 with continued humid conditions…overall, it should turn out to be a nice summer day. At the beaches, clouds and fog may linger, so it might not be as nice there.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

