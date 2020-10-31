Weather Now: More Showers Arrive for Sunday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SET CLOCKS BACK 1 HOUR!

After a dry Halloween, we’ll see some showers arrive after midnight.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

Those showers could still be around Sunday morning.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

It won’t be as chilly on Sunday, but there will be a lot more in the way of clouds.

More widespread rain is expected to return late afternoon and continue through the evening, mostly ending around midnight. Some of that rain could become briefly heavy.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams