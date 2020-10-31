Weather Now: More Showers Arrive for Sunday

SET CLOCKS BACK 1 HOUR!

After a dry Halloween, we’ll see some showers arrive after midnight.

Those showers could still be around Sunday morning.

It won’t be as chilly on Sunday, but there will be a lot more in the way of clouds.

More widespread rain is expected to return late afternoon and continue through the evening, mostly ending around midnight. Some of that rain could become briefly heavy.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo