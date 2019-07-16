Weather Now: More Humid Weather Ahead as well as Downpours/Thunder

The weather looks great through the afternoon and into the evening, but the humidity will be on the rise through the night.

For the rest of today, we’ll have a blend of clouds and sunshine with dry conditions.

A warm front in New York and Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon will move into New England tonight, bringing with it much more humid air. You’ll notice the extra mugginess around tonight. Also take note of the remnants of what was once Hurricane Barry. That moisture will interact with a cold front currently moving through the Great Lakes. That front and moisture from Barry arrives in our area late Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday will feature more clouds than sun with the chance for a few showers during the day, but most of the daylight hours will be dry.

As the front gets closer Wednesday evening, we’ll have a better chance of heavy downpours and some thunder. That will continue through Wednesday night into Thursday.

Showers, downpours and thunder are possible through Thursday. In general, 1-2″ of rain is possible.

Friday will be drier, but that’s the start of a heat wave (3 straight days of 90°+ heat). It’ll be quite humid too, with feel-like temperatures around 105°!!! It’ll be a good weekend for the pool, beach, mall or movies….anywhere where you can stay cool.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo