Weather Now: Milder Weather is Ahead!

What a day! Temperatures were well above average with lots of sunshine. The average high for this time of year is in the mid 40s.

Here's a look at the high temperatures so far today… pic.twitter.com/YdnoJfgj2f — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) March 8, 2020

Temperatures this evening will fall back into the 40s then hold steady with a few clouds around from time-to-time.

It’ll get even milder on Monday! Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s inland and there could be a few inland locations touching 70! Highs along the south coast should make it into the upper 50s to low 60s.

With the mild temperatures, expect lots of sunshine on Monday. We’ll be watching the progress of some rain in the middle of the country on Monday…some of that rain could arrive on Tuesday night.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo