Weather Now: Milder Weather is Ahead!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

What a day! Temperatures were well above average with lots of sunshine. The average high for this time of year is in the mid 40s.

Temperatures this evening will fall back into the 40s then hold steady with a few clouds around from time-to-time.

It’ll get even milder on Monday! Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s inland and there could be a few inland locations touching 70! Highs along the south coast should make it into the upper 50s to low 60s.

With the mild temperatures, expect lots of sunshine on Monday. We’ll be watching the progress of some rain in the middle of the country on Monday…some of that rain could arrive on Tuesday night.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com