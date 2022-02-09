It certainly was nice to have the sunshine today, along with milder-than-average temps.

Tonight, expect mainly clear skies with temperatures settling into the low to mid 30s — not terribly cold, but there could still be some patchy black ice out there. Drive extra carefully.

We’re monitoring two weather features tonight…an offshore storm and a cold front to our west. That offshore system will just miss us early Thursday morning. The cold front slides across our area late Thursday.

So Thursday will start out with some extra clouds around…maybe a sprinkle. It’ll be mild…in the low to mid 30s.

In the afternoon, as the cold front approaches, a quick sprinkle is possible with partly to mostly sunny skies.

With gusty southwesterly winds, it’ll still be milder-than-normal with highs in the upper 40s to around 50!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo