WEATHER ALERT: Dense Fog Advisory for southern Rhode Island and south coastal Massachusetts until 1AM Monday. Dense fog will create poor visibility on area roads. Please drive slowly and with extra carefully.

After a tenth to a quarter inch of rain fell earlier today, we got a little bit of sunshine (except for the south coast). Temperatures jumped into the low 60s inland. Sorry south coast…40s for you.

Tonight will remain mild everywhere with lots of clouds and some lingering fog.

Monday starts out with clouds, fog and dry weather.

A few showers are possible in the afternoon, but the bulk of Monday’s rain will arrive after sunset.

Widespread rain will arrive after 6PM, becoming a little heavy in spots.

Most of the rain will be gone by midnight and northwest winds will take over, setting us up for a drier and cooler Tuesday.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo