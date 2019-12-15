Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Weather Alert: Wintry Mess Tonight through Tuesday

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Our weather is quiet now, but we’re looking at a wintry mess to arrive tonight. The biggest impact will likely be on the Tuesday morning commute.

New this morning, the National Weather Service has issued a “Winter Weather Advisory for most of our area. It starts after midnight tonight and goes through 1PM Tuesday as the icy mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain will likely lead to significant impacts to travel.

We’ll talk more about that system in just a moment, but it’s important to note that today will be dry for both commutes. Any errands or travel you have in southern New England today looks fine. It will be cool and dry with increasing clouds.

MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY: Snow, Ice and Rain Possible

Our next system moves in tonight. Latest data shows snow and sleet developing toward midnight and lasting into the pre-dawn hours.

Most of the area will wake up to a snow with sleet and freezing rain mixing in. This has the potential to cause significant travel issues for the AM commute, especially away from the coast.

By noon, most spots will have made the change to plain rain, but some sleet and/or freezing rain will still be possible north and west of Providence. At this point, this does not look like a significant snow-storm, but a few slushy inches of snow and sleet are possible. In addition to the snow, a light glaze of ice is also possible.

Rain is likely throughout the afternoon and early evening on Tuesday, with better travel conditions during the evening commute. As the storm center pulls away, the rain may briefly change back to light snow before ending Tuesday night.

-Meteorologists Michelle Muscatello and T.J. Del Santo

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch 12 on 12: Winter Weather Outlook - Only on WPRI.com
Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com