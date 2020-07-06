Weather Now: Mainly Dry This Evening; Nice Weather Tuesday

What a beautiful day here in Southern New England — lots of sunshine, warm temperatures and slightly less humid conditions.

This evening will be mainly quiet with temperatures dropping through the 80s and 70s with overnight lows in the low 60s.

We say mainly quiet because there is the potential for a shower or t’storm, but the best chance for that will be across Connecticut. One or two of those showers/storms may sneak in to southwest Rhode Island this evening.

Overnight, once any shower/storm chance decreases, expect partly cloudy skies with some low clouds and fog toward the coast.

Those low clouds and fog will give way to partly to mostly sunny skies by afternoon.

So, it’ll turn out to be another nice day! Temperatures will hit the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon with even lower humidity.

Looking ahead into Tuesday evening, the weather will continue to be dry.

Enjoy!

-T.J. Del Santo