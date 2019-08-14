Live Now /
Weather Now: Lots of Clouds Today, Some Sun

Today will be a drier day than yesterday, but we won’t see a tremendous amount of sunshine (look for more sunshine in the afternoon).

Morning clouds and fog will give way to partial sunshine through the afternoon. A stray shower is possible, but it will be a primarily dry day.

Partly cloudy skies are expected this evening with some patchy fog developing again, especially near the water.

Thursday starts off with clouds and fog, but sunshine should work its way back into our skies by afternoon.

We’ll call it partly sunny for Thursday with highs around 80.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

