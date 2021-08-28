Weather Now: Light Shower Tonight; Mainly Dry Sunday. Tracking ‘Ida’

It’s nice to get a break from the heat and humidity! Today’s highs were only in the 70s, as will Sunday’s highs.

Expect lots of clouds this evening and overnight with a few light showers. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday will start off with lots of clouds and maybe a shower in the neighborhood, but it should be mainly dry.

Through the afternoon, we should see a little more in the way of sunshine.

Highs Sunday afternoon will again be in the mid to upper 70s. A southeast and southerly wind will start to bring the humidity back.

HURRICANE IDA

Very dangerous Hurricane Ida is moving northwest through the Gulf of Mexico toward Louisiana. The waters are very warm and Ida will continue to strengthen through the night and Sunday morning.

In fact, the National Hurricane Center has indicated that Ida could become a Category 4 Hurricane with winds of 130mph just before landfall. A devastating storm surge, torrential rain and destructive winds will impact Louisiana and Mississippi Sunday morning and afternoon. Landfall is expected around mid-day Sunday.

A storm surge of 9-12 feet will impact a good portion of Louisiana Sunday. Of course this is the area that was hit by Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago to the day. New Orleans has installed a $16 billion levee system to prevent the city from being flooded. It will be put to the test on Sunday.

Winds of at least hurricane force (and up to 130mph) will impact the area in red below. Widespread destruction is anticipated in this area from the wind and storm surge.

Some of the rain associated with Ida’s remnants could move through Southern New England Wednesday night and Thursday morning. We’ll be monitoring Ida closely through the weekend.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo