Weather Now: Less Humid Tonight and Sunday

If you don’t like the humidity, good news! It’s dropping quickly.

In fact, this evening will be much less muggy with temperatures falling back through the 70s and 60s. So if you’re headed out for dinner at restaurant (outside of course), the weather looks good…clear and mild. A light jacket wouldn’t be a bad idea. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Skies remain mainly clear through the night as any showers to our west should stay away.

Sunday will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and cooler temperatures.

>>PINPOINT WEATHER: Ocean Bay and Beach Forecasts

Afternoon highs will be about 10° cooler on Sunday with much lower humidity. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

