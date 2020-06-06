Weather Now: Less Humid, But Still a Shower or Two Sunday

Live Now
After some showers and t’storms roared through the area Saturday afternoon, we’ll be seeing less humid air arrive overnight and for Sunday. We did have some wind damage in our area Saturday afternoon…mainly in Cumberland and the Attleboros.

Expect skies to clear out overnight with lows around 60.

Sunday will start with sunshine and comfortable temps in the 60s.

Clouds will billow up and a few showers are possible Sunday mid-day and during the afternoon. It won’t be a washout Sunday, but there will be some showers in the neighborhood.

Highs Sunday will be much cooler with temps in the upper 60s to near 70 in the afternoon.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

