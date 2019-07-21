Weather Now: Less Humid Air Arrives Overnight; Cooler Temps for Monday

The evening will be remain quite warm with temperatures falling through the 80s and 70s. The good news is a cold front will move to our south, allowing less humid air to work its way into Southern New England.

Monday will start off dry, but expect showers and t’storms to develop around mid-day and continue off/on through the night and into Tuesday morning.

Despite the rain, it’ll be much cooler! Highs Monday afternoon will be in the low to mid 80s with lower humidity than the past few days.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo