Weather Alert: Isolated Storms Today; Less Humid Monday

So far, it’s been another beautiful summer day. Most of our area will remain rain-free, but a couple of isolated storms are possible into the evening. Any storms could become strong to severe.

Tonight, after an early evening storm, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping into the mid 60s by dawn.

Any early evening t’storm that does develop could contain strong wind gusts, heavy rain, hail and lightning. Best chance will be away from the coastline. We’ll keep you updated!

Monday morning will start with a blend of clouds and sun. The humidity will actually be dropping through the day courtesy of a more northerly wind (notice the arrows in the graphic below).

Most of Monday will be dry, too. However, an isolated shower or t’storm will be possible.

Right now, we’re thinking the best chance for that would be in southern Connecticut and southwest Rhode Island.

It’ll still be warm with highs in the low 80s (with lower humidity).





-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo