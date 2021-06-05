Weather Alert: Heat Advisory for Some Areas on Monday

Providence hit 93° Sunday afternoon, and the heat will stick around Monday. In fact, a Heat Advisory has been issued for northern Bristol County, MA, but it will be pretty toasty everywhere away from the coast.

With the heat, drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioning, stay out of the sun and check on your neighbors.

The heat index will be highest in northern Bristol County, MA, but similar feels like temps are expected in northern Rhode Island. So, don’t be surprised if the heat index gets expanded into northern Rhode Island.

Overnight, under partly cloudy skies, lows will be in the 70s.

For Monday, it’ll be cooler near the beaches with highs 75-80. However, just a few miles inland, the temps will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Inland, for the second consecutive day, temperatures will hit the low 90s. With the humidity, it will feel like it’s between 90 and 95 in central and northern RI Monday afternoon and early evening.

In northern Bristol County, MA, highs will be in the low 90s, but the heat index will reach in the mid 90s in the afternoon. Remember, Heat Advisory for communities like Seekonk, Attleboro and Taunton.

The humidity will remain high on Monday and continue high through Wednesday — dew points will be well into the 60s. Late in the week, however, we’ll get some relief.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

