Weather Now: Hot and Humid Today; Late Day T’storm

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Summer weather is back for another day! If you like the heat and humidity, soak it in because the weekend looks like it will be much cooler (with the chance for showers).

Today, will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Expect lots of sunshine through the morning with dry conditions. Any early fog will burn off.

We’ll stay mainly dry through the afternoon but we will be watching for some showers and t’storms late in the afternoon and early evening….the risk is mainly for inland areas.

The summer feel is definitely back! Highs will be in the upper 90s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com