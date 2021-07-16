Weather Now: Hot and Humid Today; Late Day T’storm

Summer weather is back for another day! If you like the heat and humidity, soak it in because the weekend looks like it will be much cooler (with the chance for showers).

Today, will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Expect lots of sunshine through the morning with dry conditions. Any early fog will burn off.

We’ll stay mainly dry through the afternoon but we will be watching for some showers and t’storms late in the afternoon and early evening….the risk is mainly for inland areas.

The summer feel is definitely back! Highs will be in the upper 90s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo