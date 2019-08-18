Weather Now: High Humidity Continues Along with Shower Chances

What a nice summery day today! We still could see a pop up shower or t’storm into the early evening, but most areas will stay dry.

The chance for a shower or rumble of thunder will actually be with us through the evening and through the night.

We’ll be monitoring a line of showers/t’storms (in NY/PA as of 4pm). The remnants of that line could move through Southeast New England after midnight.

The Monday morning commute looks fine, however. Expect sunny skies with temperatures in the 70s Monday morning.

In fact, most of Monday looks dry and sunny. Expect highs in the mid 80s with continued humid conditions.

Expect sunshine through the afternoon and into the evening.

Multiple computer models indicate that we may actually see a few showers and perhaps some rumbles of thunder during Monday evening. We’ll continue to monitor for that possibility.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

