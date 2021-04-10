Weather Now: Gorgeous Weather Today; Expect changes for Sunday

What a day!!! — Sunshine everywhere with comfortable temperatures. Although the south coast, like Narragansett, was a little cooler, it was beautiful everywhere.

Highs inland were well into the 70s…the south coast, with a wind off the water, was a little cooler…in the upper 540s and lower 60s.

Expect changes for Sunday, however.

Tonight, low clouds and fog will return to the area with temperatures settling into the low to mid 50s.

A storm system in the middle of the country will advance eastward through Sunday.

We’ll start the day with lots of clouds, fog and a few sprinkles.

Despite the clouds, however, it will be mainly dry through the day on Sunday.

We may squeak in a little sunshine here and there, the added cloud cover will keep temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60.

While there could be a few showers around during the day, most of the showers will arrive after dark. Unfortunately, we won’t be seeing much rainfall — likely less than 1/10″ of rain.