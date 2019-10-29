Weather Now: Gloomy Today; Showers for Halloween

Lots of clouds expected for the next few days and, unfortunately, some rain from the clouds will be here at an unfortunate time…Halloween.

Today, Tuesday, will be cloudy with a few showers and drizzle. Highs will be in the 50s.

Expect clouds through the night with showers and occasional drizzle.

Overnight lows will be around 50.

Guess what! More of the same for Wednesday! Although Wednesday may feature more frequent showers through the day, including during the morning….

….and through the afternoon….

…and through the evening.

Wednesday will be a little milder, however….so there’s that!

We’ll see showers through the day on Thursday and those showers will still be around during trick-or-treat time.

While it won’t be raining all the time Thursday evening, scattered showers are likely.

It looks like it will be mild though! Temperatures will be in the 60s….so not too bad while walking around the neighborhood. Just bring along an umbrella!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo