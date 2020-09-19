Weather Now: Frost Advisory Tonight

Cold night tonight! This will likely be the coldest night so far this season as temperatures drop well into the 40s across the area, under clear skies.

Frost Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for tonight. Temperatures early Sunday morning right at ground level could be in the low 30s. Harvest any sensitive crops or bring indoors plants that don’t like a frost/freeze.

Sunday will be quiet and dry with lots of sunshine.

It will be quite chilly though! Despite the sunshine, temperatures will only rise to around 60 in the afternoon.

Expect clear skies through Sunday afternoon and into the evening.