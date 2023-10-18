Good Morning! Another day, another chance of showers. While we’re not looking at a washout, the chance of a shower will be with us into the early evening. We get a break from the showers Thursday before a more widespread rain arrives.

TODAY

A couple of showers are possible this morning, but a slightly better chance for showers arrives during the afternoon. Most communities will stay dry, however. Highs in the low 60s today.

Notice the coverage of the showers this afternoon…not all that great. The area with the best chance for showers this afternoon will be away from the south coast.

TONIGHT

After an early evening shower, we’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW

Tomorrow looks like a much better day with a blend of clouds and sun tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The arrival of the rain on Friday looks like it could be a little earlier…likely in the morning and continuing into the afternoon.

That rain will likely continue on Saturday into very early Sunday morning, followed by much cooler and windy weather.

