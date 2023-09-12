Good morning. After the flooding rains we had yesterday, today will be drier, but a few spot showers are possible. More rain is expected on Wednesday. And we continue to track Hurricane Lee.

Flood Warning will continue until 11 AM for most of Providence County and parts of Bristol County, MA. Swollen rivers, streams and creeks will continue to flood this morning, possibly forcing road closures.

TODAY

TONIGHT

TOMORROW

TROPICS

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo