Good morning. After the flooding rains we had yesterday, today will be drier, but a few spot showers are possible. More rain is expected on Wednesday. And we continue to track Hurricane Lee.
Flood Warning will continue until 11 AM for most of Providence County and parts of Bristol County, MA. Swollen rivers, streams and creeks will continue to flood this morning, possibly forcing road closures.
TODAY
Hour by Hour // A hourly look at the upcoming conditions »
TONIGHT
Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »
TOMORROW
TROPICS
-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo
.
Pinpoint Weather 12 Links
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Solar Report | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Active Weather Alerts | Closings & Delays | Power Outages | Get the Weather App