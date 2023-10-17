Good Morning! Happy Tuesday. We are looking at a decent day ahead with a blend of sunshine and clouds and still the chance for a few showers; although we definitely aren’t going to be seeing a washout.

SUNTRACKER: Today we’ll see our first sunrise 7 o’clock hour. Tomorrow’s sunset will be the last in the 6 o’clock hour. This is all until the time change in a few weeks when we fall back one hour. Yes, we are still doing that this year.

TODAY

We’ll see temperatures pretty close to average for the date today with highs in the low 60s.

Hour by Hour // A hourly look at the upcoming conditions »

The timing for any showers today would likely be in the afternoon; although eastern Massachusetts will likely see showers this morning.

TONIGHT

Most of the night will be dry with a blend of stars and clouds. A shower is possible overnight, especially toward the south coast.

TOMORROW

Showers are possible in the morning, especially near the south coast. A few more possible in the afternoon, but the day will end up mainly dry.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________