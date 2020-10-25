Weather Now: Few Showers Tonight; Cool Weather All Week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

What a difference a day can make! High temperatures today were 10 to 15° cooler than Saturday, and it felt it!

Tonight, we’ll see clouds thicken with scattered showers trying to move into the area. Lows should hold steady in the mid 40s overnight.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

It won’t be a widespread rain, but some showers are expected after midnight.

The morning commute should be mainly dry, but a few showers are possible.

Monday afternoon will likely be a little drier, with some peeks of sun, but it will continue to be quite chilly.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

Highs Monday will be in the 50s…much like the entire week. Kids will definitely need at least a sweatshirt in the morning and in the afternoon.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams