Weather Now: Few Showers Tonight; Cool Weather All Week

What a difference a day can make! High temperatures today were 10 to 15° cooler than Saturday, and it felt it!
Tonight, we’ll see clouds thicken with scattered showers trying to move into the area. Lows should hold steady in the mid 40s overnight.
It won’t be a widespread rain, but some showers are expected after midnight.
The morning commute should be mainly dry, but a few showers are possible.
Monday afternoon will likely be a little drier, with some peeks of sun, but it will continue to be quite chilly.
Highs Monday will be in the 50s…much like the entire week. Kids will definitely need at least a sweatshirt in the morning and in the afternoon.
-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo