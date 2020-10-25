Weather Now: Few Showers Tonight; Cool Weather All Week

What a difference a day can make! High temperatures today were 10 to 15° cooler than Saturday, and it felt it!

Here's a look at the high temperatures so far today… pic.twitter.com/BAGGEMB8Hw — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) October 25, 2020

Tonight, we’ll see clouds thicken with scattered showers trying to move into the area. Lows should hold steady in the mid 40s overnight.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

It won’t be a widespread rain, but some showers are expected after midnight.

The morning commute should be mainly dry, but a few showers are possible.

Monday afternoon will likely be a little drier, with some peeks of sun, but it will continue to be quite chilly.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

Highs Monday will be in the 50s…much like the entire week. Kids will definitely need at least a sweatshirt in the morning and in the afternoon.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo