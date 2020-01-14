Weather Now: Few Showers This Evening; Watching Weekend Storm

Live Now
We’re expecting a mainly dry afternoon, but some changes are ahead for the evening.

An area of low pressure will head eastward through the afternoon and pass to our south tonight.

Out ahead of that low, we’ll see rain showers develop, likely just after the evening commute.

Showers continue through the evening, but they’ll mostly end by midnight.

We’ll have to watch the temperatures closely overnight. They’ll be around freezing late night, so any wet pavement could become icy.

By Wednesday at dawn, expect lots of sunshine. In fact, Wednesday looks like the pick of the week….not as nice as Sunday, but still pretty good by January standards.

Highs Wednesday afternoon, with sunshine, will be in the upper 40s to around 50.

Over the weekend, we’re feeling pretty confident that a storm will impact us. Confidence in precipitation types and timing aren’t high yet. Still, a round of snow will likely develop during the afternoon, but any snow may switch to a mix or all rain Saturday night before ending as some snow Sunday morning. Be sure to stay tuned for the latest info on this storm!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

