Weather Now: Few Showers This Evening; 4th of July Looks Dry

We’ve got some rain showers out there now, but we’re looking at some drier weather for the 4th!

Tonight, expect the chance for rain showers early this evening, then partly to mostly cloudy skies with a little fog developing. Lows in the mid 60s….little muggy.

Showers should be winding down by 8PM or so…

…and then we’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies through the night. There is the chance for some drizzle/light showers over Southeastern Massachusetts early Saturday morning.

While Saturday will start with lots of clouds/fog, expect lots of sun by afternoon! A good beach day!

Highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s to around 80 with slightly lower humidity. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo