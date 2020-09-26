Weather Now: Shower or Two Possible Sunday

We had a beautiful early autumn day today with seasonably warm temperatures and lots of sunshine (once any fog burned off). Sunday could feature extra clouds and maybe a couple of showers.

Tonight, we’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some areas of fog developing, especially near the coastline. Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s.

Expect to wake up to some clouds and areas of fog Sunday morning…maybe even a couple of sprinkles.

Through the late morning and into the afternoon, our rain chances will go up just a bit. If you’re planning on doing some apple picking or getting lost in a corn maze, don’t cancel your plans. Most of the day will be dry.

It’ll continue to mild and humid with afternoon highs in the 70s on Sunday.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo