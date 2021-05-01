Weather Now: Few Showers Late Tonight and Again Sunday

If you could get out of the wind and be in the sunshine today, it was beautiful! If not, it was probably a little chilly for you.
Tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling back through the 50s.
A few showers or sprinkles are possible after midnight, but it does not look like we’ll see a soaking rain.
Showers should be gone by dawn, then skies will partially clear.
However, during the afternoon, we’ll see more showers try to get into our area. Again, we’re not expecting a widespread, soaking rain, but a few passing rain showers instead — most communities will be staying dry.
Highs Sunday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo