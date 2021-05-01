Weather Now: Few Showers Late Tonight and Again Sunday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you could get out of the wind and be in the sunshine today, it was beautiful! If not, it was probably a little chilly for you.

Tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling back through the 50s.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

A few showers or sprinkles are possible after midnight, but it does not look like we’ll see a soaking rain.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

Showers should be gone by dawn, then skies will partially clear.

However, during the afternoon, we’ll see more showers try to get into our area. Again, we’re not expecting a widespread, soaking rain, but a few passing rain showers instead — most communities will be staying dry.

Highs Sunday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams