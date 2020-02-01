Weather Now: Few Rain/Snow Showers Possible Tonight

This evening’s weather will be fairly quiet, but with lots of clouds. There is the chance for some rain/snow showers after midnight.

Those rain/snow showers will likely be confined to areas south of Providence, but it’s certainly possible northern Rhode Island sees a few snow flakes. We’ll watch the temperatures carefully overnight because any wet roads could ice over.

During Sunday morning, skies will be clearing out and drying out as that batch of rain/snow showers departs.

Sunday will feature a bit more in the way of sunshine than what we had Saturday. Highs will be similar though…around 40, which is seasonable for this part of winter.

While the daylight hours of Sunday will be dry, we’ll be monitoring another batch of precipitation for Sunday night. That (mostly) snow will be moving into Pennsylvania and New Jersey Sunday afternoon. Most of that should pass to our north and west, but snow showers are certainly possible in our area at night. We’ll monitor this situation closely.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo