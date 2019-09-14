Weather Now: Few More Showers Tonight; Nice Sunday Ahead

We’ve already had some showers come on through this evening, and we’re not out of the clear yet as more showers are likely through the night.

Temperatures this evening will fall back through the 70s and hold steady in the mid 60s late night.

We’re tracking a cold front as it moves through the northeast. Out ahead of it, is where the showers will be forming.

Expect a few showers from time to time this evening and through midnight.

Good news though! Most of the showers should be gone by 8am Sunday.

Expect lingering clouds in the morning to give way to lots of sun in the afternoon. Highs Sunday will be a little warmer…in the upper 70s.

Sunny skies will continue through the afternoon and into the evening.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo