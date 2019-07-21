Weather Now: Extreme Heat Again Today; Cooler Monday

Extreme Heat Warning and Air Quality Alert Again for Today

Some clouds and sprinkles around late morning, but it will be feelin’ hot, hot, hot again today. Extreme heat is expected this afternoon and evening. Actual highs will be in the upper 90s, but with the humidity, it’ll feel like it’s between 100 and 110°.

This is actually pretty rare air for Southern New England. Feel like temperatures above 106° haven’t been in our area since 2013.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Sunday due to the high heat and humidity in place.

Expect 100-110° heat index values across most of the area….even at the coast!

With the high humidity it makes it tougher for the sweat on our skin to evaporate (which cools us). That’s why the humidity makes it feel warmer.

The heat safety tips are pretty common sense, but it’s important that you do them! Drink lots of water. Stay away from sugary drinks and alcohol. Drink water even if you’re not thirsty! Also, there were about 700 National Grid customers without power in Rhode Island on Saturday…some could be elderly, so please check on your elderly neighbors and family members. And don’t forget your pets! Give them plenty of water and a cool shelter.

You should really take it easy if you’re spending time outdoors today, but if you have to work in the heat, read this chart so you can recognize some of the dangers of extreme heat…it could save yours or someone else’s life. Heat stroke can be deadly, and should be taken seriously.

In addition to the Excessive Heat Warning, we have another Air Quality Alert for today. Everyone should try to limit outdoor activities, especially strenuous activities. Those with respiratory diseases, like asthma, should really limit their time outdoors.

We do have relief on the way! The humidity will be dropping a bit for Monday and it will be noticeably cooler. Much more comfortable conditions will arrive later in the week.

Highs Monday afternoon will be in the low to mid 80s with the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. It won’t be raining all day, but some showers are possible.

More showers and even cooler temperatures are expected for Tuesday before that really comfy air arrives.

Stay cool!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo