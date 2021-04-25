Weather Now: Drying Out Tonight; Windy Monday Ahead

We got some much-needed rain, now we’re going to be drying out through the night.

Rainfall amounts were generally between 0.4 and 0.6″, the most toward the south coasts of RI and MA, as anticipated.

But with the rain, the cloud cover and the northeast wind, it was much, much cooler today. Keep in mind, Saturday’s highs were in the 70s in some spots.

Tonight, expect the skies to continue to dry out with some clearing. Lows will be in the 40s.

We’re expecting a windy, but sunny day on Monday. Northwest winds will be whipping for much of the day, with some gusts to 35mph.

Still, it’ll be dry with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s in the afternoon…not a bad day at all, especially if you can get out of the wind.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

