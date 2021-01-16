Weather Now: Drying Out Tonight; Sunshine Returns for Sunday

After 1-2″ of rain fell in our area Saturday morning, it felt sorta like spring outside this afternoon with temperatures in the 50s!

Tonight, temperatures will fall back through the 40s with partial clearing. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

Expect sunshine to start the day on Sunday….

…and through the afternoon. Winds will be a little gusty Sunday afternoon with some westerly gusts to 30mph.

Highs Sunday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, but feeling a little colder with the winds.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

