Weather Now: Beautiful Monday Ahead

It was a busy weekend for thunderstorms! We received dozens of hail reports from around the area. Those storms are now leaving. Check out the beautiful view from Narragansett as one of the last storms of the weekend was heading out to sea.

Our weather will be much quieter overnight with temperatures falling into the low 60s with less humid conditions.

Monday will be a gorgeous day with lots of sunshine in the morning with temperatures rising through the 60s and 70s.

We’ll keep the sun through the afternoon (with a few clouds around), and we’ll be staying dry!

It’ll still be warm with highs in the low to mid 80s with comfortable humidity levels.

Enjoy!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

