Weather Now: Dry Weather to Start the Week

Another beauty of a weekend here in Southern New England. The nice weather will continue through the evening, as well. Expect temperatures to drop through the 60s this evening with overnight lows into the upper 40s.

Expect mainly clear skies through the night…

and into the morning commute.





Monday looks nice with partly to mostly sunny skies through the afternoon.

It will be cooler Monday compared to what we had over the weekend. Monday afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo