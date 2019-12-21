Weather Now: Dry Weather Through the Weekend

Winter officially arrives at 11:19PM tonight! It’ll feel like winter at that time and with some snow on the ground, it’ll look like winter. The solstice is the moment the sun’s direct rays shine on the Tropic of Capricorn.

If you’re headed out tonight, don’t expect any weather-related issues. Skies will be dry with temps falling through the 30s and 20s. Any clouds clear out late night with lows in the mid 20s.

High pressure is in control, keeping our skies nice and dry.

We’re looking at sunshine to start the day on Sunday….

…and it will stick around through the afternoon.

Sunday will be a little milder! Highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday evening will continue to be quiet.

Looking ahead, the uneventful weather will continue. Monday will be dry and sunny with highs close to 50!

Tuesday will be dry during the day and the evening. Christmas Eve will feature clear skies and temps falling back through the 30s, so not terribly cold.

The beat goes on for Christmas…dry and sunny with highs in the low 40s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo