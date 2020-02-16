Weather Now: Dry Weather Through Presidents Day; Rain for Tuesday

Our weather will be pretty quiet through Presidents Day….temperatures overnight won’t be terribly cold and our skies will remain dry.

High pressure to our south and east is continuing to give us milder weather…a lot milder than Saturday morning when temps were in the single digits!

Monday morning will be dry and cool with temperatures climbing back through the 30s under plenty of sunshine.

We’ll keep the sun through the day…

…and temperatures will be fairly seasonable….in the mid 40s in the afternoon — a nice February day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo