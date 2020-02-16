Weather Now: Dry Weather Through Presidents Day; Rain for Tuesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our weather will be pretty quiet through Presidents Day….temperatures overnight won’t be terribly cold and our skies will remain dry.

High pressure to our south and east is continuing to give us milder weather…a lot milder than Saturday morning when temps were in the single digits!

Monday morning will be dry and cool with temperatures climbing back through the 30s under plenty of sunshine.

We’ll keep the sun through the day…

…and temperatures will be fairly seasonable….in the mid 40s in the afternoon — a nice February day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com