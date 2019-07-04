Weather Now: Dry Weather Expected Through Friday; Storms Late Saturday

So far so good this weekend! Our stretch of nice weather will continue through Friday, then expect some changes by late Saturday.

Temperatures overnight will be dropping into the mid 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies

Some patch fog is possible near the coast line overnight into early Friday morning.

Temps rise from the 60s into the 80s through Friday morning with sunshine; although patchy fog may linger along the coastline.

We’re looking at another dry day on Friday with lots of sunshine inland. With more humid air blowing over the relatively cooler ocean water, we’ll see patchy coastal linger over the water and near the coast.

Highs Friday will be in the mid 80s in the Providence area….a bit warmer farther inland and a bit cooler near the coast.

Thinking of heading to the beach? Again, patchy fog may linger near the shore, but there will be some sunshine.

Our weather will stay dry through Friday night and into Saturday morning. In fact, Saturday afternoon may stay dry. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday evening, some with heavy rainfall.

According to the Weather Prediction Center, we have a marginal risk of flash flooding in Southern New England with a higher risk in central and Northern New England.

Drier and less humid conditions are expected for Sunday, so overall this will be a pretty good weekend weather-wise!

Hope you have a happy and safe 4th of July weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo