Weather Now: Dry Tonight; Warmer Sunday Ahead

With the extra cloud cover today, we were slow to warm up. Highs were mostly in the mid to upper 60s, but it was still pretty nice! If you’re not a fan of the coolish weather, we’ll be a little warmer on Sunday.

Tonight, expect a mix of clouds and stars with temperatures falling back through the 60s.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

Sunday will start out with lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

We’ll keep the sunny skies and dry conditions into the afternoon.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

With the extra sunshine, we’ll get some warmer temps! Highs Sunday will be around 80.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Pinpoint Weather Resources