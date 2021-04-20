Weather Now: Dry Tonight; Showers By Late Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Just a spectacular day everywhere today…including at the south coast…

Highs today were well into the 70s inland…even the south coast hit the 60s. Just a beautiful day.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with some patchy fog developing late. Temps will fall through the 50s this evening with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

Wednesday starts out with lots of clouds and some patchy fog, then the sun returns.

A good portion of the day will be dry, but a few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon, but more of a widespread rain is expected after 4pm. Some isolated t’storms are possible, too.

Most of the showers should be gone by 8pm, but up to 3/4″ of much-needed rain is possible.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams