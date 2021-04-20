Weather Now: Dry Tonight; Showers By Late Wednesday

Just a spectacular day everywhere today…including at the south coast…

Beach day? Sure, why not? Changes ahead for the next couple of days, however. We're talking about them beginning at 4pm. pic.twitter.com/g1aTJdk0JP — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) April 20, 2021

Highs today were well into the 70s inland…even the south coast hit the 60s. Just a beautiful day.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with some patchy fog developing late. Temps will fall through the 50s this evening with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday starts out with lots of clouds and some patchy fog, then the sun returns.

A good portion of the day will be dry, but a few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon, but more of a widespread rain is expected after 4pm. Some isolated t’storms are possible, too.

Most of the showers should be gone by 8pm, but up to 3/4″ of much-needed rain is possible.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo