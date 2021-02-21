Weather Now: Dry Tonight; Rain, Some Snow Arrives Monday

What a beauty of a (February) day it was today….lots of sunshine with temps in the 30s and little makes for a pretty nice winter day. We’ve got changes ahead….of course, right?

This evening will be dry and chilly with temperatures falling back through the 30s and 20s under mainly clear skies. Clouds will thicken late in the night ahead of our next weather maker.

Expect mainly cloudy skies Monday morning (some sun), and maybe a few snowflakes here and there during the early commute.

Then, we’ll have many hours of dry weather before widespread precipitation breaks out. Initially, with this second batch, we may see some wet snow, especially inland.

However, rain will take over everywhere, except for maybe higher elevations in northern Rhode Island where wet snow may linger a little longer. With temperatures in the 30s inland Monday afternoon, no accumulation is expected.

High temperatures Monday will likely be in the early evening as the rain continues to fall.

Rain will be winding down after 8pm. Temperatures overnight may not reach the freezing point until around dawn, so the Tuesday morning commute may start off with some icy spots.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo