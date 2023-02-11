After record-breaking warmth on Friday, today was much cooler. Highs across the region were in the mid 40s. That’s still above average for the time of year. We do have milder weather ahead.

Tonight, temperatures will be dropping through the 30s….a cool night.

We’ll see skies turn partly cloudy late in the night as some high clouds arrive on the northern fringes of a storm system.

The large storm will pass mostly to our south, moving off the mid-Atlantic coast. Expect clouds thickening through the day, but we should stay dry.

Highs will be a little milder with highs in the upper 40s.

Rain showers will arrive in the evening, but most of them should be on the light side.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo