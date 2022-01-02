Weather Alert: Dry Tonight; Light Snow Develops Monday

We are tracking a winter storm for Monday. It’ll mostly miss Southern New England, but some light snow accumulations are possible. The heaviest of the snow accumulations are expected to remain offshore.

Tonight, expect some partial clearing as dry air starts to nose down into our area.

The winter storm will be developing in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states tonight. In fact, some Mid-Atlantic states could get more snow than we do on Monday!

The Monday morning commute looks dry in our area as most of the precip should remain to our south.

Dry air will likely eat away at a lot of the snow, especially for central and northern Rhode Island and inland Bristol County, MA.

So, we’re not expecting a large amount of snow…maybe a coating to 1″ south of Providence, but perhaps a bit more right along the immediate south shores of Rhode Island and Massachusetts (1-2″). On Block Island, the Cape and Islands, 1-3″ of snow possible although more is expected on Nantucket. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

The snow will continue into Monday evening, mostly done by 9PM or so.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo